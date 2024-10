Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere is leaving for Norwich City.

Wilshere is in advanced talk to join the senior coaching staff at Carrow Road, says BBC Sport.

He is set to join Norwich in the coming days.

Wilshere will replace Narcis Pelach who left Norwich last month to join Stoke City as manager.

The 32 year-old has been in charge of the U18s at Arsenal since 2022 after his playing retirement.