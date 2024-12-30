Tribal Football
Most Read
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Newcastle slap huge price-tag on Isak
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Serie A return on for Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Fulham keen as Gray considers Al-Ettifaq future

Ansser Sadiq
Fulham keen as Gray considers Al-Ettifaq future
Fulham keen as Gray considers Al-Ettifaq futureAction Plus
Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has suffered a blow to his hopes of having a successful season.

The beleaguered English coach is clinging on to his job by a threat at the Saudi Pro League side.Per The Sun, Demarai Gray wants to leave Al-Ettifaq this January for a Premier League club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There is interest in the winger’s signature from Fulham and he wants to return to England.

Gray is one of the key performers for Al-Ettifaq and will be a huge loss for the club.

He started their last three games, having managed four goals and five assists in 32 games in Saudi so far.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGray DemaraiAl Ettifaq FCFulhamSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Ronaldo: Don't blame Amorim; Man Utd must remove sickness inside club
Feyenoord star Hadj Moussa linked with Liverpool - but spotted at Chelsea