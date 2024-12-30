Fulham keen as Gray considers Al-Ettifaq future

Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has suffered a blow to his hopes of having a successful season.

The beleaguered English coach is clinging on to his job by a threat at the Saudi Pro League side.Per The Sun, Demarai Gray wants to leave Al-Ettifaq this January for a Premier League club.

Advertisement Advertisement

There is interest in the winger’s signature from Fulham and he wants to return to England.

Gray is one of the key performers for Al-Ettifaq and will be a huge loss for the club.

He started their last three games, having managed four goals and five assists in 32 games in Saudi so far.