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Fulham head coach Arbeloa hails 'more balanced' performance in draw with Liverpool

Fulham head coach Arbeloa hails 'more balanced' performance in draw with Liverpool
Fulham head coach Arbeloa hails 'more balanced' performance in draw with LiverpoolREUTERS

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa for full of praise for his side's performance in the 0-0 Premier League draw with Liverpool on Saturday (September 12).

Arbeloa, 43, and Fulham picked up their first Premier League point of the season together on their trip to Anfield.

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Having struggled in those opening weeks of the campaign, Arbeloa’s side looked a lot better organise defensively as they frustrated the Spaniard’s former club.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Arbeloa was delighted with his side’s performance and tactical discipline.

“I'm happy because of the point but also for the performance of my players, in this stadium against a very big team - we're happy,” he said.

“After the Crystal Palace game, my players realised where the problem is and we fixed it. Today we were more balanced and played really, really well and we controlled the counterattacks of Liverpool.”

“We played well against Chelsea and Crystal Palace and we lost, but we did many things well and we have to keep doing these things well,” he explained. 

“Today, against a really good team, we improved and have been working really hard this week. 

“I know it's really difficult when you aren't winning games to tell the supporters that we're doing things well and deserve more. We can be a very difficult team to beat.”

Arbeloa and Fulham will undoubtedly want to get that so far elusive first win when with host Man United next Sunday (September 20).

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Premier LeagueAlvaro ArbeloaFulhamLiverpoolCrystal Palace

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