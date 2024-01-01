Fulham goalscorer Smith Rowe: I'm feeling really confident

Fulham midfielder Emile Smith Rowe was pleased to score in their win against Newcastle.

Smith Rowe struck Fulham's second in their 3-1 win on Saturday.

He later said, "Sticking together and staying patient at times, we know Newcastle are a really strong team so we had to sit at times and be patient, get the ball and score. We're really happy.

"Happy we took our chances, first few games we struggled to take our chances, so we're happy with our three goals.

"It starts off the pitch, it's like a family in there and we know we want to do everything for each other and want to work and want to win."

On his form following his move from Arsenal, Smith Rowe added: "I'm really confident at the moment and comfortable with everything. I've got to keep going and keep working hard.

"Everyone knows it has been a tough couple of seasons for me, I have to stay fit and I feel good at the moment. I'm feeling confident and happy."