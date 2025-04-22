Fulham could lose up to six players including Jimenez as contracts slowly expire

Fulham are reportedly set to wait until after the season has ended to finalise the futures of players who will leave once the season ends.

As reported by Standard Sport, Fulham’s CEO, Alistair Mackintosh, sporting director Tony Khan, and manager Marco Silva all take an active role in speaking with players’ agents and negotiating new contracts at the club.

The Cottagers are ninth in the Premier League table, and their position once the season ends will greatly affect which players will have their deals extended. Kenny Tete, club captain Tom Cairney, and veteran Willian will all leave unless a deal is reached and Fulham finish higher than their target.

Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Carlos Vinicius are also on deals which will end on June 30th, which is a worrying sign for Fulham fans who know a huge summer spend will be needed to help put together a team that can stay in the Premier League if all six stars leave. Even worse for the Cottagers is that journalist Simon Phillips reports that Chelsea’s hierarchy recently "entertained" Rodrigo Muniz Muniz’s agent at the club’s headquarters in a deal that could leave Fulham without a striker if Jimenez does depart.