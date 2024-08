Fulham close to reaching Cherki terms with Lyon

Premier League side Fulham are said to have agreed a deal with Lyon to sign forward Rayan Cherki.

The two clubs do have a few details left to iron out, but have the basis for an agreement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per French outlet L’Equipe, Fulham are set to pay around €15 million for Cherki.

The talent has been training alone as he has demanded a move away from Lyon.

The French giants are loathe to sell, but have decided to cash in while his value is high.