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Fulham close in on Real Madrid duo Garcia and Palacios

Fulham close in on Real Madrid duo Garcia and Palacios
Fulham close in on Real Madrid duo Garcia and PalaciosOscar J Barroso / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Fulham are closing in on permanent deals for Real Madrid youngsters Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios.

According to Sky, both players undergoing medicals ahead of their moves with the combined transfer fee is expected to be around £42.3 million.

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Garcia, 22, is set to join for approximately £34 million after finishing as the Club World Cup’s top scorer last summer. 

Palacios, an 18-year-old midfielder, will cost around £8.5 million after making his senior Real Madrid debut in January.

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa knows Garcia and Palacios well from his previous work with Real Madrid’s first team and academy, helping convince the young duo to continue their careers at Craven Cottage.

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Football transfersGonzalo GarciaCesar PalaciosReal MadridFulhamPremier League

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