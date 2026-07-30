Real Madrid are reportedly moving for young Levante striker Carlos Espi with Gonzalo Garcia now expected to join Fulham.

Espi, 21, had a sensational 2025-26 for Levante, scoring 11 goals in his 25 LaLiga games, just 13 of which were from the first whistle.

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According to Marca, Real Madrid have now entered the race to sign him and will activate the €25m release clause in his contract.

It’s understood that Jose Mourinho’s side are doing so in anticipation of Premier League clubs, who had been monitoring Espi’s situation.

Real Madrid are now in talks with his agent with current young, Spanish striker Gonzalo Garcia set to reunite with Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham.

Reports from Spain had suggested that Mourinho was pushing the club to sign a more traditional number nine to offer something different to the likes of Kylian Mbappe.