Fulham boss Silva rues slow start for Aston Villa defeat

Fulham boss Marco Silva couldn't fault his players' spirit after defeat at Aston Villa.

The Cottagers lost 1-0 after Youri Tielemans struck on 12 minutes in today's early kickoff.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Difficult first half. We had to deal better in that period but, even so, not many chances for them and they scored from a set piece," Silva said afterwards. "Always very difficult for us to take but, as I said, we need to deal better.

"Our reaction in the last 10 minutes (of the first half) was a little bit better. We started to be much more aggressive in the pressure moments.

"Second half reaction was very good from us, and we knew we had to go and try to press a bit more, man for man, all over the pitch. Harry Wilson has a great chance for us to equalise. Of course, after that, they had some chances to score, but the game was completely balanced.

"The team showed a great spirit again, great attitude towards the end of the match. Unfortunately, we didn't score and we lost the game. It is a sad moment for us. Now, next week, we have another game to play, and very important for us to get the three points."