Villa matchwinner Tielemans: No-one here giving up on top four finish

Youri Tielemans was delighted proving Aston Villa's matchwinner for victory over Fulham in today's early kickoff.

Tielemans struck the only goal of the game on 12 minutes to move Villa level on points with fifth place Chelsea.

He said afterwards: "All our games, we know we have to win them to have a chance to be in the Champions League next season.

"It is the biggest European competition club wise. We have had a taste this season and we want to do it again.

"This afternoon was a good win. A tough opponent, Fulham are a very good team. We could have finished the game earlier, but credit to the guys. Good fight and good win."

On his goalscoring header, Tielemans said: "It is just getting in the good place at a good moment - we practiced this corner kick in training and it went well.

"To have a better good difference for us is key towards the end now. We need to improve on that definitely."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTielemans YouriAston VillaFulham
