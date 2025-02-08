Fulham boss Silva happy with 2-goal Muniz after FA Cup win

Fulham boss Marco Silva was happy with Rodrigo Muniz after their FA Cup win at Wigan Athletic.

The Cottagers won 2-1 on Saturday with Muniz scoring twice.

Silva said afterwards: “It's a great competition between him and Raúl (Jiménez), definitely. It's always good when you have two strikers that have been scoring goals, and important goals for us.

“When you have a chance to start the game like Rodrigo got this afternoon, you have to step in and he did it.

“He's really strong inside the box. I'm really pleased for the second goal because it's something we've been working on with him, those types of runs.”