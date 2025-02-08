Fulham boss Silva happy with Cup win at Wigan: We've changed our attitude

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits they've changed their attitude towards Cup competitions after the FA Cup win at Wigan.

Rodrigo Muniz struck twice for Saturday's 2-1 triumph.

“We had a really bad evening in the Carabao Cup when we were knocked out,” Silva explained. “That was a changing moment for us.

“It was a moment for us to completely change the mentality, the way we see any competition that we are playing in for the club. And from that moment, it’s been a serious approach.

“I know that sometimes I take risks, like I took this afternoon. To change ten players is not an easy thing to do, but some players deserve the chance.

“We aim really high. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, we’re going to do our best to go as far as we can. Of course, all clubs want to go far in this competition and we want to fight for it.”

He added, “I think we showed enough quality to be in the next stage. From the first minute, even with ten changes, I think we showed our patterns and our identity on the pitch.

“In these types of games, it's always important to score the second goal as early as you can. We didn't, but I think we controlled the game well on the ball and we had a good reaction when we lost it.”