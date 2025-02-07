Godo excited for Fulham's clash against former club Wigan

Godo excited for Fulham's clash against Wigan where he grew as a player last season

Fulham’s FA Cup clash with Wigan on Saturday is filled with intriguing storylines, including Latics boss Shaun Maloney facing former manager Marco Silva.

Twin brothers Ryan and Steven Sessegnon could meet on the pitch for the first time in their careers, adding a personal touch to the tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s also a special occasion for Fulham’s Martial Godo, who enjoyed a breakthrough loan spell at Wigan last season.

“It was enjoyable,” Godo told fulhamfc.com.

“Saturday, Tuesday games for the first time ever, so I had to get used to that. I have to thank the staff and obviously the manager over there for trusting me and playing me most games.

“It was a really good loan spell for me, personally. Living by myself, it allowed me to grow, as a player off the pitch as well as on it.

“The club, the fans, the gaffer, and also the city, the community, was so welcoming to me, welcomed me with open arms, which allowed me to play so much better as well.

“As the season went on and I went through some ups and downs, it only made me stronger.”