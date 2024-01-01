Fulham boss Silva: Defeating Leicester big for us

Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted with their 2-1 win against Leicester City.

Emile Smith Rowe had Fulham ahead before Wout Faes' equaliser for the Foxes. Alex Iwobi struck Fulham's winner after halftime.

Silva later said: "Very important win, and I have to say big win for us, the first home game of the season is always important. I have to say that we deserve the three points. I think the best team, in my opinion, won the game. The way we were so dominant, the way we started the game and arriving so many times inside their box, we should have created probably even more clear chances, but I think we have enough score.

"I think we are always really well organized and had good reactions when we lost the ball. It was slightly different second half, and some players got a bit more tired but, even so, we were the team that tried to win the game more. We were dominant again. I don't remember one dangerous shot from Leicester in the second half.

"We had chances around the box and so many corners. I think this afternoon, probably, Rodrigo had five shots or six shots, and, unfortunately, not one on target. Normally those type of chances, Rodrigo will score once or twice, and the score is going to be completely different, but even so we kept ourselves always on the game and we believed that we are going to score.

"A great moment from our left hand side, great pass from Jedi. It was something that we did plan to explore, that space between fullback and the central defender from Leicester. It was a good moment and we won the game.

"The first goal is always important - when you sign a talented player like Emile, an offensive midfielder can play on the left as well, it's always important to have a quick impact. Even if it wasn't the case, we are going to keep supporting because we know we didn't sign him to just have an impact now, but to have impact for long term. It was really important for him to give us a bit more confidence, even if we know that he has all the confidence from ourselves. First home game and he scored with a good finish from him."