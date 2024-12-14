Fulham boss Silva: Craven Cottage now a fortress

Fulham boss Marco Silva feels they're making Craven Cottage a 'fortress' this season.

Silva is delighted with the hostile atmosphere fans are making at their home stadium.

He said, “I definitely feel it is. I like to create that.

“We are not going to win all the games (at home) of course, because even if you want to, and the ambition is to win, we are not going to (always) win. But we have to create a certain type of way to play and certain standards.

“I say to the fans that we need them. When you are not on your top level, even if they are not so happy with what they are seeing, the impact they can have on our team in our team and sometimes the opposition team can be so good.”

On how the Riverside Stand's expansion is helping the home support to lift the atmosphere, Silva added: “It's been so good.

“After the promotion, the first game we played at home against Liverpool two seasons ago was like a restart and like a statement. From that moment, we built what we want.

“We want to create that environment between the team and fans, because we are going to be strong. It’s almost full. Not yet, but I really believe the Riverside Stand is going to be even better for us.”

