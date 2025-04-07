Fulham boss Silva cools Euro talk: Let's stay grounded

Fulham boss Marco Silva has moved to cool talk of qualifying for Europe this season.

The Cottagers shocked Liverpool 3-2 at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The win leaves Fulham four points away from fifth place on the Premier League table.

But Silva insisted: "The goal was to be in the top half of the table at this time of the season. We got three points.

"I want everyone to stay down to earth.

"It was a really good performance from us. Not just because it's Liverpool, but because we had to fight back after the last two games."

Fulham sit in eighth place, on 48 points with seven games to play.