Fulham boss Silva admits: I'm working towards more
Fulham boss Marco Silva admits he's working towards a bigger job.

Silva says he's always seeking "more", despite being happy at Craven Cottage.

He explained, “Everything I achieved yesterday or last month is not enough.

“This is the only way I can be in this job and it’s the reason why we’re here. To fight for more, with the ambition to improve players and, as a consequence, the club in all aspects of the football.

“For myself, it is the same. I’m never pleased with what we’ve achieved. I always want more and more and more. And the only way to get to the other levels...is with your club. But, of course, when you reach this level, you have to be realistic about the conditions you are then in.”

He continued: “This is my longest spell at any club and that suggests consistency in the job and the quality to work with players, maybe lose some and rebuild.

“This means you are able to show the capacity to improve players and a team and that’s the main thing you want.”

