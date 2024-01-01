Friedkin Group keen on minority stake at Everton

Tribal Football
The Friedkin Group are looking to buy around 30 percent of Premier League side Everton.

The Toffees are up for sale, as owner Farhad Moshiri can no longer bankroll the team.

Per Italian outlet Il Messaggero, the owners of AS Roma were previously in talks with Moshiri about a deal.

However, the issue lay in the debts owed to 777 Partners/A-Cap by the Toffees.

If they were to come in as a minority owner, they would not have to take on that debt.

They could pump money into the club and pay down the debt slowly, or look for other investors in the future.

