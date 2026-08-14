Tributes flood in for double European Cup winner Jimmy Rimmer who has died at 78

Tributes flood in for European Cup winner Jimmy Rimmer who has died at 78

Former Aston Villa and Manchester United goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer has passed away at the age of 78.

Rimmer enjoyed a distinguished career spanning more than two decades and was part of two European Cup-winning sides in Villa in 1981 and with Manchester United in 1968.

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The shot stopper was substituted in both finals but started every game of Villa's run to the final where he was taken off due to a neck injury less than 10 minutes into the clash.

Tributes flood in from several clubs

Rimmer also made 146 appearances for Arsenal, was their Player of the Year in 1974/75, and earned one England cap. Tributes flooded in for the iconic goalkeeper in what is a tragic day.

Aston Villa said in a statement the club was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"Rimmer was one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, and arguably one of the unluckiest when it came to big occasions. Despite collecting two European Cup winners' medals, he wasn't on the pitch at the end of either final.”

The statement finished with: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Jimmy's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in Peace, Jimmy."

United also stated that the club were “saddened” by the news and that “today, we remember his significant contribution to Manchester United and British football, and send our best wishes to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Swansea City stated: “We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends at this sad time, and we will remember Jimmy alongside fellow members of the Swansea family we have sadly lost ahead of our game against Sheffield United on August 22nd.”

Following his time at Swansea, Rimmer had brief spells as Maltese club Hamrun Spartan and Luton Town before he retired in 1986. He then spent time in China, working as a goalkeeping coach for the national team and club side Dalian Shide.

Lastly, Rimmer's former United team-mate Alex Stepney, a fellow goalkeeper, said on social media: "Such sad news to hear Jimmy Rimmer has passed away, rest in peace and lots of love to Jimmy's family x."