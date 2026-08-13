Youri Tielemans has apologised to Aston Villa fans for suggesting that new club Man United are "above" them.

The 29-year-old secured his move to Man United after Michael Carrick’s side activated the £35 million release clause in his Aston Villa contract.

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Tielemans had been a fantastic servant for Villa during his time at the club, playing a key role in their Europa League win last season, making 134 appearances for the club across three seasons.

Speaking while on pre-season with his new club, however, he made his feelings clear that he thought United was a step up.

Tielemans praised Villa for putting him "back to my best level", before adding: "But there are clubs above Villa, and Manchester United is one of them."

He has since taken to Instagram to clear the air and apologise to Aston Villa fans who took offence to his remarks.

"Never meant for my words in the press yesterday to offend anyone or the institution of Aston Villa Football Club, which I massively respect and I'm grateful for the past 3 years," he wrote on Thursday.

"I must however admit my mistake and apologise for my choice of words, will be more careful in the future.

"Wishing the club the best in the future."