Fraser ready for loan with Zulte Waregem as Wolves striker looks for game time

Wolves forward Nathan Fraser is ready for a season-long loan at Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

The Express and Star claim that the 19-year-old is set for a move to Belgium for regular first team football.

He has put pen to paper on a contract that keeps him at Wolves until the summer of 2028.

But Fraser is not presently in the first team picture and knows that he needs game time to kick start this career.

Wolves will hope that he can come back in a year’s time and fight for a first team spot.