Crystal Palace boss Thomas Frank is confident his side can build on the momentum of their 2-1 UEFA Europa League win over Real Sociedad.

The Eagles remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, after Frank lost his first game in charge away at Coventry City last weekend, but they bounced back to secure a key victory over the LaLiga side in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank is clear on the task ahead of him, and with several key players showing eye-catching form, the Danish coach is full of confidence.

Spain international Yeremy Pino is Palace's top scorer so far this season, but despite his consistency in front of goal, Frank wants the former Villarreal man to develop other aspects of his game.

Pino will miss out against Hull this weekend, after already collecting five Premier League yellow cards in 2026/27 and there's also a European ban incoming after landing his fourth continental booking against La Real.

"It's fair to say that he's a very good player,. I think he's very important for us, I think he's taking his level to another level this season.

"Of course it's disappointing. We would have wanted to have him on the pitch against Hull on Sunday and the next time we play in the Europa League. It's something he needs to work on. It's too many yellow cards so far."