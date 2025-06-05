Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal confirm 17 player departures including Jorginho, Tierney and Sterling
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United
Chelsea new boy Liam Delap explains Man United snub
PSG enter talks with Bournemouth defender as Liverpool are close to snapping up Kerkez

Frank Sinclair exclusive: Badiashile competition good for Colwill at Chelsea

Paul Vegas
Frank Sinclair exclusive: Badiashile competition good for Colwill at Chelsea
Frank Sinclair exclusive: Badiashile competition good for Colwill at ChelseaAction Plus
Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair admits he's been impressed by the progress of Levi Colwill.

Like Sinclair, Colwill came through Chelsea's academy system and finished the season a Europa Conference League winner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reflecting on victory over Real Betis, Sinclair told Tribalfootball.com: "Yeah, he's been terrific. You know, another young player that's come through who's shown that he's of the level. You know, he's now rightly so an England international as well. 

"But I did fear for, I think it was (Benoit) Badiashile who took his place in the team, who has not had a lot of football recently and has been known to have  the odd mistakes in his game. In such a big game, I did fear, but I thought he was fantastic on the day, especially with his distribution, the balls that he was punching into midfield areas for players to receive, I thought was excellent.

"And he obviously gave that natural left-sided balance that Colwill normally gives anyway. So it was a brilliant bit of selection by the Chelsea head coach (Enzo Maresca)."

 

- Frank Sinclair was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Best casino sites in the UK

Mentions
Premier LeagueSinclair FrankColwill LeviBadiashile BenoitChelsea
Related Articles
Frank Sinclair exclusive: Winning ECL so important for Chelsea culture
Colwill: Chelsea players wanted to make UEFA history
Maresca stands by 'F off' blast for Chelsea critics; makes major ECL admission