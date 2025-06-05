Frank Sinclair exclusive: Badiashile competition good for Colwill at Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair admits he's been impressed by the progress of Levi Colwill.

Like Sinclair, Colwill came through Chelsea's academy system and finished the season a Europa Conference League winner.

Reflecting on victory over Real Betis, Sinclair told Tribalfootball.com: "Yeah, he's been terrific. You know, another young player that's come through who's shown that he's of the level. You know, he's now rightly so an England international as well.

"But I did fear for, I think it was (Benoit) Badiashile who took his place in the team, who has not had a lot of football recently and has been known to have the odd mistakes in his game. In such a big game, I did fear, but I thought he was fantastic on the day, especially with his distribution, the balls that he was punching into midfield areas for players to receive, I thought was excellent.

"And he obviously gave that natural left-sided balance that Colwill normally gives anyway. So it was a brilliant bit of selection by the Chelsea head coach (Enzo Maresca)."

