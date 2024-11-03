Frank rates Brentford recruitment team among world best

Tribal Football
Brentford boss Thomas Frank rates their recruitment team as among the best in the world.

Frank is convinced their progress as a Premier League club is thanks to their market work.

He told the Mirror: “I am biased - but I really believe that while we might not be THE best in the world at identifying players and making them better, we are definitely one of the best.

“I think that’s a huge factor when we are trying to convince people that joining Brentford will be good for them. When we talk to players we want to sign, we can back our sales pitch up with facts.

“Pound-for-pound I think we are showing that even in the Premier League you can be relatively successful without splashing money around. We haven’t had a lot of misses. We are very good at maximising the potential of players. You don’t know how good a player will be, but we do get the best out of the ones we buy.

“The thing is that the bar goes up. We are now looking at better players - and that makes it more difficult because we can’t pay as much money as other clubs.”

