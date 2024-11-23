Brentford boss Frank: Goodison Park atmosphere a little more special

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has paid tribute to Goodison Park ahead of today's trip to Everton.

It will mark the Bees last game at the old stadium before Everton's move to their new ground next season.

“It’s an iconic ground,” Frank said. “So much history has happened in that ground.

“For me as a foreign manager coming into the Premier League and to England, it’s one of the grounds I most enjoy playing at.

“The atmosphere is just a little bit more special with some of these old grounds. I’m looking forward to going there on Saturday and hopefully I can enjoy it more with a win."