Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus: We did great for victory over Brentford

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus admits that it is not easy lining up for the team at times.

The Gunners had to work hard as they overcame Brentford away from home in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

After the 3-1 away win, which saw Jesus get on the scoresheet, the Brazilian spoke about his previous struggles in front of goal.

He stated to TNT Sports: "I think the team did great today.

"To come here and play the way we played is amazing. Of course, the most important thing is the three points and we did it, but then the most important thing was how we reacted and we did it."

"I keep working and everyone at the club can tell how I work every day, not just me but everyone. I don't give up and it is not easy to play for a big club like Arsenal.

"Now I can score and I am very happy - I want to keep scoring to help the team.