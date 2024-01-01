Frank: Damsgaard produced best performance in Brentford shirt

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Mikkel Damsgaard produced his best performance for the club in victory over Southampton.

Two interceptions made by the Dane led to goals as the Bees won 3-1.

Frank said, "It was perhaps his best game in a Brentford shirt. I think he was really good. So I am very happy with the performance.

"He was good and aggressive in pressure because he reads the game so well and quickly and he also moves his feet so quickly. He just wins the ball in these situations and also creates more chances with his passes.

"It's something I can't teach him. He was born with it and he is able to do it at a high level. I have a feeling this is the start of something good. But it is up to him to show it and continue to perform."