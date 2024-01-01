Frank confirms Brentford will be without Wissa for two months

Frank confirms he will be without Wissa for two months

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed he will be without forward Yoane Wissa.

The attacker picked up an ankle injury in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City at the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wissa, who has been in fine form so far this term, will now miss a chunk of game time.

Post-game, boss Thomas Frank stated: "Wissa is, unfortunately, not good news: it looks like an injury that will be a couple of months.

"It’s very frustrating. We talked about our many injuries last year, I hope I don't have to talk too much about it this year, I maybe already have.

"We were unlucky with Igor Thiago), unlucky with (Aaron) Hickey; we've then had two contact injuries with Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa, so that's very frustrating.

"But that's part of football, we move on, and we will find solutions."

He added: "It will leave a big hole. Everybody was saying we bought Igor Thiago to replace Ivan (Toney) - but we still had Wissa; we bought Igor Thiago to build the squad and provide competition in the squad.

"Wissa had a very good season last year and I thought he has started the season very well this year, with three goals in four games, that's a very good number.

"He's just been very important for us and that's going to leave a hole. But, again, I will find a solution."