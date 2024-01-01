Fowler concerned about Liverpool's lack of signings

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has warned the club about not signing any players yet.

The Reds have not made any significant moves in the transfer window, much to the shock of supporters.

With Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi rejecting a move, they are now in a position where new boss Arne Slot may only have last year’s squad at his disposal.

"Liverpool supporters are a little concerned with the lack of activity in the transfer market," Fowler wrote in a column for The Mirror.

"I understand where they are coming from.

"I would like to see new sporting director Richard Hughes add a holding midfielder, a center-back and a left-back to the squad before the window closes. There is still plenty of time to do some business but, ideally, you want to give news signings a few weeks to settle in."