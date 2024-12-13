Four Kyoto Sanga FC players spotted training with Bournemouth in exciting partnership

Four players from Kyoto Sanga FC have been seen training with AFC Bournemouth this week as the club expands their global network.

Recently, the president of football operations at Bournemouth, Tiago Pinto, stated that the partnership was an “exciting step” for the club in expanding its global network to help with scouting and training regimes.

The collaboration would include personal exchanges between coaches and staff as well as training and development opportunities to help evolve each club and improve them on all fronts.

Yuto Anzai and Rikuto Iida will train with the U21s side whilst Sungjun Yoon and Ko Sakai will be with the U18s for a total of 10 days from December 11th to December 21st in what will be an exciting change of scenery.

The Cherries are said to be keen to start identifying talent from around the world and this is a huge step in the right direction for the club. As the January window approaches Bournemouth may step into various markets not previously explored - an approach not many Premier League sides boast.