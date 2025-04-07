Former referee Gallagher claims Everton's penalty against Arsenal should never have stood

Former referees' chief Dermot Gallagher believes Everton should not have been awarded a penalty against Arsenal this weekend.

Referee Darren England awarded the Toffees a penalty at Goodison Park for what looked a soft challenge from Gunners defender Myles Lewis-Skelly on Jack Harrison. VAR agreed with the referee about the decision, which frustrated manager Mikel Arteta whose title race may now be over.

"Never a penalty", adding: “After seeing it 15 times there's no way."

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher sympathized with Arteta and agreed it should never have been a penalty.

"I think if you're gonna give the forward a foul, I think the more foul occurs outside the area. It is a foul, but he lets go of him (outside the area).

"I don't think it's a penalty.

"We talk about 50-50, but if the referee has given that on field then it's never going to be overturned. That that's an absolute certainty."

Decisions such as this can make or break a title race and after Iliman Ndiaye leveled the score, Arsenal ended up dropping points. The good news for Arsenal was that league leaders Liverpool lost to Fulham, which could mean that this penalty call may not cost them the title as they prepare to face Brentford this weekend.