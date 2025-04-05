Mikel Arteta slams controversial Arsenal penalty decision

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there was 'no way' Everton should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-1 Premier League draw on Saturday.

Referee Darren England awarded the home side a penalty after Myles Lewis-Skelly had a coming together with Everton winger Jack Harrison in the Arsenal box.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iliman Ndiaye stepped up and slotted past David Raya to level the score and further dent Arsenal’s fading Premier League title hopes.

Arteta was left furious with the decision, saying there is ‘no way’ Lewis-Skelly’s challenge was worthy of conceding a penalty.

Speaking to the press after the game, Arteta said: "The referee decides to give a penalty that changes the course of the game.

“I'm here to give my opinion and, after seeing it 15 times, there is no way in my opinion that is a penalty because if it is then (Jake) O'Brien has to be out, and Everton have to play with 10 men. That's clear."