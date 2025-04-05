Ndiaye happy with Everton goal after Arsenal draw: Great point

Everton striker Iliman Ndiaye was delighted scoring in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Ndiaye, back after seven weeks out injured, converted from the penalty spot to cancel out Leandro Trossard's opener for Arsenal.

"I think it's a great point," he said. "We lost earlier this week and we needed to turn things around today and get a good result, which I think we did today.

"It felt great (to be back and get a goal). I wanted to give the penalty to Beto but I thought I had it in me to get on the scoresheet, so, yes, I'm happy and I'm really happy to be back."

Ndiaye continued: "I think, obviously, we weren't good enough in the first half but the manager came in the changing room and told us to change a few things. We wanted to come out and put everything into it, everyone to be at it to try to turn things around – and we did."

Everton have just three games left at Goodison Park.

Ndiaye added: "It's really important to finish this season on a high and I think it's really exciting, too.

"The more we're playing games here, the less there are left. We want to give everything to our fans who have obviously been here for such a long time and seen everything here.

"We want to put on good performances and hopefully three wins from our last three games."