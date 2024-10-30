Tribal Football
Most Read
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures
Ten Hag felt let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking

Former Palace star Puncheon takes over Cypriot side in huge move

Ansser Sadiq
Former Palace star Puncheon takes over Cypriot side in huge move
Former Palace star Puncheon takes over Cypriot side in huge moveTribal Football
Former Crystal Palace star Jason Puncheon has taken on a surprise new job this week.

The 38-year-old, who spent nine seasons in the English top flight, scored in the 2016 FA Cup final loss for Palace to Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This week, Punchean was named as manager of Cypriot second-division side Ayia Napa FC.

“Ayia Napa Athletic Club announces the start of its partnership with coach Jason Puncheon,” a statement from the club on social media read. 

“Jason has previously been the coach of the PEGEIA team and also of Sa Zakakiou. The agreement with him is until May 2025.

“A member of the technical team will also be Christos Tsapatsoulis, who will be the direct partner of our new technician. The board of directors wishes both of them every success with our team.”

Mentions
Puncheon JasonCrystal PalaceAyia NapaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Jordan: Internal Ten Hag doubts at Man Utd don't make sense