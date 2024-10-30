Former Palace star Puncheon takes over Cypriot side in huge move

Former Crystal Palace star Jason Puncheon has taken on a surprise new job this week.

The 38-year-old, who spent nine seasons in the English top flight, scored in the 2016 FA Cup final loss for Palace to Manchester United.

This week, Punchean was named as manager of Cypriot second-division side Ayia Napa FC.

“Ayia Napa Athletic Club announces the start of its partnership with coach Jason Puncheon,” a statement from the club on social media read.

“Jason has previously been the coach of the PEGEIA team and also of Sa Zakakiou. The agreement with him is until May 2025.

“A member of the technical team will also be Christos Tsapatsoulis, who will be the direct partner of our new technician. The board of directors wishes both of them every success with our team.”