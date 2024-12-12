Former Newcastle investor Staveley: We miss football, I miss Newcastle a huge amount

Former Newcastle United investor Amanda Staveley has admitted that she misses the club.

Staveley and partner Mehrdad Ghodoussi were the links that brought in the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s money into the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

After paving the way for the Saudi royal family to own the club, Staveley parted company with Newcastle last summer.

"We have been working very hard," she revealed at Bloomberg's women, money and power event.

"We miss football. I miss Newcastle a huge amount. We're in the middle of doing quite a lot of work.

"I can't say too much, but what I can say is I'm football mad. We have got some of the best football in the Premier League.

"We're very lucky to have such great clubs but we should also not be complacent about our league position because we attract huge broadcast rights and we must make sure that we attract the next generation of fans.

"Whatever club we go to, what we're trying to do is find a club where we can really give the investment that club needs. We want to be able to invest in the community, in the women's team, in making sure that pathway is there."