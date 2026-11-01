Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia believes his side's 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Saturday (October 31) was a 'statement'.

Lavia, 22, had arguably the best game of his Chelsea career as his side secured a much-needed win over Michael Carrick’s struggling Manchester United.

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The midfielder ended with 23 defensive contributions, an 89% pass accuracy rate, and the assist for Morgan Rogers’ opening goal.

Speaking to Chelsea’s website after the game, Lavia believes the win over United could be a real ‘statement’.

"It was a very important game and important win. I think the team effort was amazing,” he said.

“Everyone, from the players who started to the players who came on, was engaged and I think that’s a good statement for what's ahead.

“It was quite obvious that the chances that they had in the first half were coming from our mistakes, sometimes rushing things a little bit when we had the control.

“So the message was just to rectify that little detail in the second half and for the rest not to change anything.”

For Lavia, the game was a personal triumph as he continues to establish himself in the starting eleven following several injury issues since joining Chelsea in 2023.

"I like to say that my job is to make the job for the other players in front of me easier, and everyone around me," he said.

“So I'm happy I've been able to do that and help the team to get a good win. I feel very comfortable. Like I've always said, it's been in the weeks a lot of work that goes unseen with everyone in the building, at the training ground.

“So I'm very happy that it's all paying off and hopefully it just continues this way."