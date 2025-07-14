Former Man Utd defender Tuanzebe to sue to the club over negligent medical advice

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to sue the club over alleged negligent medical advice.

According to The Telegraph, Tuanzebe has “lodged a legal claim at the High Court” and is suing Manchester United for alleged “clinical negligence” linked to “medical advice” they gave him in July 2022 involving an unknown injury.

Lawyers working on behalf of the 27-year-old have declined to comment on the case which comes two years after he left the club on a permanent basis. Tuanzebe joined United’s academy at the age of eight and went on to captain them at every level but made just 37 appearances for the club over his six and half year spell.

Tuanzebe was out for 195 days in his final season at the club before he was loaned to Stoke in January 2023, where he made just five appearances. The defender joined Ipswich in 2023, becoming their first choice right-back and helping to earn promotion into the Premier League.

The former United star had a hip complaint ahead of a meeting with Liverpool in October 2019 and picked up a knock in a Carabao Cup clash with Colchester sidelined him for the rest of that season. This is a developing story and until news comes from him or his lawyers it is only speculation over what evidence the defender will produce to back up his claims.