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Former Liverpool boss Arne Slot finally lands new job with UEFA five months after sack

Former Liverpool boss Arne Slot finally lands new job with UEFA four months after sack
Former Liverpool boss Arne Slot finally lands new job with UEFA four months after sackJacob King, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Arne Slot has landed a new role as he joins UEFA's Technical Observer Group.

The Dutchman guided the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season, but finished fifth in the Premier League and was sacked on the 30th May. 

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Slot was ridiculed and booed by supporters due to the Reds' disastrous Premier League title defence, declining performances and a tactical style which did not suit the club.

Liverpool finished fifth with just 60 points, 25 points behind champions Arsenal, despite the side spending £450M that summer.

The club's owners wanted a more aggressive, front-foot style of football, which is why they have brought in Andoni Iraola, who is much more suited to the side as he begins the season unbeaten so far.

Slot, still loved by fans for his title-winning campaign, has now joined UEFA's Technical Observer Group, which is a panel of experienced football managers, former players and coaches who analyse matches across UEFA competitions to identify tactical trends and developments in the game.

Other managers in the group include Thomas Frank, Gareth Southgate, Roberto Martínez and Zlatko Zahovic. Former Liverpool managers Rafa Benitez and Roy Hodgson are also in the group and will give a warm welcome to Slot.

Slot was linked to the Netherlands job before Xavi Hernandez took the role, before the international break. The 48 year old remains without a managerial job as club football returns this weekend.

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