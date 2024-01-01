Former Lazio, Man City coach Eriksson passes away at 76

Former England, Lazio and Manchester City coach Sven Goran Eriksson has passed away. He was 76.
Eriksson passed away after a long battle with illness. He was surrounded by family and loved ones at his home this morning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A statement from the Eriksson family read: "After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family. The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.
"The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.
"Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com."