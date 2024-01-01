Former Lazio, Man City coach Eriksson passes away at 76

Tribal Football
Former England, Lazio and Manchester City coach Sven Goran Eriksson has passed away. He was 76.

Eriksson passed away after a long battle with illness. He was surrounded by family and loved ones at his home this morning.

A statement from the Eriksson family read: "After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family. The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.

"The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.

"Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com."

