Former Colchester sporting director joins Ipswich Town

Former Colchester United sporting director Dmitri Halajko has become the new academy director at Ipswich Town.

The 44-year-old spent the past two seasons at the U’s and was even on their board.

However, he has been tempted away by the newly promoted Premier League club.

Ipswich Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton told the club website: “I’m delighted to confirm that Dmitri is joining the club as academy director.

“After an extensive recruitment process led by (chief operating officer) Luke Werhun and (director of football operations) Gary Probert, Dmitri demonstrated his history of producing high level players and other industry experience, we knew he would be a great fit for us.

“Dmitri has held senior leadership roles within Premier League clubs and category one academies and will now help us to drive standards and help us achieve our goal of becoming a category on academy.

“Dmitri will also help to build on the progress already made in our Academy to keep improving our players, people and programmes.”