Former Arsenal striker Caballero passes away at 46

Former Arsenal striker Fabian Caballero has passed away. He was 46.

 

The Paraguayan reportedly collapsed whilst playing futsal with friends in Asuncion

The Paraguayan FA said in a statement: “The Paraguayan Football Association deeply regrets the passing of former footballer, Fabián Caballero, who had an outstanding career both in Paraguayan football and abroad.

‘We accompany the family and friends in this difficult time.”

Arsenal also released a statement regarding their former player, who was signed by Arsene Wenger in 1998.

“Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our former player, Fabian Caballero,” a statement from Arsenal read.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

 

