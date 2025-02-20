Forest to chase Corinthians striker Alberto who could come under a bidding war this summer

Nottingham Forest are reportedly planning to revive their pursuit of Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

The Brazilian was on Forest’s radar last November as they weighed up attacking reinforcements ahead of January, with several Premier League clubs also monitoring him.

According to Calciomercato, Forest have maintained contact with Alberto’s representatives.

Although Alberto’s contract includes a hefty €100M release clause, Corinthians are said to be willing to accept a significantly lower sum.

Reports suggest they are prepared to negotiate for around €35M to get a deal done.

With multiple clubs keen, Corinthians are reportedly hoping a bidding war will drive up the striker’s price in the coming months.