Forest target Brighton's Estupinan in shock €30M January move

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupinan may be moving clubs in the winter.

The rapid wideman has been a stable first-team player under boss Fabian Hurzeler, while he is out of contract in 2027.

Per Bolivia, the 26-year-old is a serious target for high flyers Nottingham Forest.

Whether they can convince Brighton to sell is unclear, given the Albion share similar ambitions of qualifying for European football.

However, Forest does have the funds and could match Brighton’s €30M valuation.

Another issue is that Forest does have both Neco Williams and loanee Alex Moreno at left-back for the rest of the season.