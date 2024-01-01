Forest table bid for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Tribal Football
Forest table bid for Arsenal striker NketiahAction Plus
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could be in line for a move to Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League minnows are set to make a bid for the English center forward.

Nketiah, who is an Arsenal academy graduate, wants to leave for regular first team football.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the two forwards manager Mikel Arteta prefers.Per the Mirror, Forest have seen an opening bid worth £25 million including add-ons rejected.

Arsenal want a higher fee, but are aware that their asking price of £30 million to £35 million may be unrealistic.

