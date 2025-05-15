Forest striker Awoniyi out of coma after second round of surgery

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is awake after undergoing a second round of abdominal surgery.

BBC Sport says Awoniyi is out of his induced coma, which he underwent on Tuesday after his first round of surgery on Monday.

Awoniyi was injured late into Sunday's 2-2 draw with Leicester City when he collided with a post. He was rushed to hospital on Monday morning after being checked by Forest medicos.

It's since been revealed the striker sustained a ruptured intestine when hitting the post.

Awoniyi has a second round of surgery on Wednesday, which included having his wound closed. He was awoken in the early evening.

