Forest star Sosa set to leave this summer after a lack of game time under Nuno

Nottingham Forest winger Ramon Sosa is being closely watched this summer as speculation grows surrounding a move away from the club.

According to Paraguayan publication Versus, Brazilian side Palmeiras were ready to spend “a fortune” to secure his signature with a deal worth $12M (£9m) to sign him but the club agreed by the club. However, “another problem arose” and the player decided he did not want to leave having joined from Argentine outfit Talleres last summer.

Journalist Christian Martin explained the situation to Somos Paraguay (via Sport Witness) and revealed that Sosa is likely to leave the club after his impatience grows due to a lack of game time at the Premier League side.

“On the side of the English club they say patience. Now it seems to me that Ramon is not 20 or 19 years old either. His patience is starting to wear thin. To such an extent that I would not rule out Ramon leaving.

“It seems to me that Ramon is going to have interest from big clubs in the Premier League to leave in the summer break if this situation does not improve. He wants to stay in the Premier League. Ramon seems to me to be made to play in the Premier League, he is not made to go to Palmeiras.”

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo spoke on the youngster who he says must stay patient as they wait for opportunities to prove themselves in what has been a very successful season so far as the club aims for Champions League qualification.

“It’s always difficult to judge our players when they don’t have too much time on the pitch. But he is working, as are all the players, and waiting for his chance,” Nuno recently said of the summer signing.

“Talented player. It is not easy for someone coming from abroad and adapting to the Premier League, but he is working very good. I think he is a very good option for us, in terms of our wingers.

“He can only adapt if he plays, so it becomes very hard. I wish I could give all the players minutes to play, to develop and improve, but sometimes it’s just not possible.

“We have to make sure the training sessions are productive, make sure he understands the process fast. There is a barrier in language, in terms of teammates - something that he by himself has to solve.

“We try to make sure the training sessions, for all the players who don’t play on a regular basis, have the intensity and the right load so they are ready when the chance comes. Fortunately, we have a lot of healthy players able to give help to the team but not having enough minutes to develop.