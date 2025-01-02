Forest owner Marinakis lays out ambitions

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis has outlined his ambitions for the club.

The City Ground club have come up from the lower leagues to the Premier League under the Greek businessman’s guidance.

Now Marinakis is hoping they can qualify for European competitions and continue their upward trajectory.

In a message posted on the club’s social media accounts, he said: “I wish the entire Forest Family – our magnificent supporters, our players, our coach, and our staff – a New Year filled with happiness, health and success! In 2024, we made great strides forward in our dream to return Nottingham Forest to the highest echelons of the Premier League and European football.

“We finished the year second in the table, having witnessed some incredible performances, and having been victorious against the very best. We achieved this after hard work, togetherness, and humbleness, on and off the pitch!”

He added: “In 2025, we will keep on winning and keep dreaming of achieving greater and greater success by staying humble and united! All of us will give our best in the year to come – whether that is in the stands, on the pitch, or in the offices - to further progress our bold ambitions for the future of Nottingham Forest!”

