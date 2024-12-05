Forest owner Marinakis admits he aims to hire former Arsenal sporting director Edu

Notitngham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has opened up on his plans for hiring Edu.

The former Arsenal sporting director shocked many in the game by leaving the Emirates Stadium for Marinakis’ global network of clubs.

The 46-year-old has agreed to work for Marinakis to oversee teams including Forest, Rio Ave, Olymipacos, and possibly other teams.

“Edu was a very good player and also a very good sporting and technical director,” the Greek told Sky Sports.

“I have a lot of respect for him.

“The results we saw over the years at Arsenal were very good and he has done an excellent job at Arsenal.

“What I can say is that I would like to cooperate with him on a much bigger project, a global project. I'm optimistic that in case all this goes ahead, it will be another successful venture for both of us.

“I’m very optimistic about it, but we need to see how this will be developed and will be finalised, if and when time allows.”

