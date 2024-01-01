Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo is a possible Manchester United target.

The Red Devils are said to have asked Forest about their price for the Brazilian.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per TNT Sports Brazil, Danilo would be open to the move given United’s history and pedigree.

The Red Devils are said to be determined to strengthen their midfield options before the transfer window shuts.

While their prime target is PSG star Manuel Ugarte, he may be out of their price range.

Whether Danilo would be any cheaper, given Forest are an established Premier League club, is unclear.