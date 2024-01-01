Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Chelsea seek to sell TEN players and raise £200M-plus
Chelsea demand Gallagher return from Atletico Madrid

Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer

Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summerAction Plus
Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo is a possible Manchester United target.

The Red Devils are said to have asked Forest about their price for the Brazilian.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per TNT Sports Brazil, Danilo would be open to the move given United’s history and pedigree.

The Red Devils are said to be determined to strengthen their midfield options before the transfer window shuts.

While their prime target is PSG star Manuel Ugarte, he may be out of their price range.

Whether Danilo would be any cheaper, given Forest are an established Premier League club, is unclear.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDaniloUgarte ManuelManchester UnitedNottinghamPSGFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd place Paris Saint-Germain midfielder on list of targets
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star