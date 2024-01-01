Forest matchwinner Hudson-Odoi: Nuno gives us belief

Nottingham Forest star Callum Hudson-Odoi credited manager Nuno Espirito Santo this weekend.

The Premier League minnows won 1-0 against Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in 55 years.

The former Chelsea winger got the goal in a fine solo move, but focused on the whole team and the manager post-game.

"The manager gives us big belief, and we go into every game confident," he told MOTD.

"Here, I didn't start, but I wasn't angry or disappointed.

“In my head I just knew if I came on the pitch I'd have to make an impact and do what I can to help the team to win, which obviously I did. I'm buzzing, we're all buzzing and we keep going next week."